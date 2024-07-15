Getting creative

Look at these exceptionally creative students! Year 3/4 Trundle Central School students recently spent some time creating their own illustrations of an incredible place. They then wrote detailed descriptions of this place. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

