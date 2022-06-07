GEORGIA IS HELPING SPREAD AWARENESS

After losing a friend to suicide in 2018, I was determined to make known how important it is to ask the simple question “Are you ok?”.

The Blue Tree Project focuses on starting difficult conversations and encouraging people who are struggling with mental health concerns, to speak up.

A group of friends and I decided to take part in the project, by spreading the paint we’re spreading the message that “it’s ok to not be ok”, in hope to break down the stigma associated with mental health.

Tree location is on the corner of Kikoira Road and Youngareen Road.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Preloved. Written by Georgia Wilson.