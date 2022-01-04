GENEROUS DONATIONS

Archie Ryan and Molly Ticehurst (with Condobolin St Vincent de Paul Branch President Jeffery Grogan) carried out their last deed as St Joseph’s Parish School 2021 Captains and Mini Vincentians, when they delivered three huge boxes of gifts and food to the local St Vincent de Paul Society recently. These gratefully received donations, collected by Mini Vinnies will be distributed in the Condobolin area. “A big thank you to St Joseph’s School,” Vice President – St Vincent de Paul- St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin, Helen Atkinson said. Image Contributed.