GALA DINNER AT CONDO SKYFEST – MIIMA WARRABINYA

Condo SkyFest Miima Warrabinya will open with a Gala Dinner on the circular veranda of the iconic Wiradjuri Study Centre – and organisers want the Condobolin community to be a part of this amazing event.

The Gala Dinner will be held on Friday, 2 September from 6.30pm featuring a three-course menu, which will include traditional and contemporary Wiradjuri food, such as yabbies, yellow belly (golden perch), and kangaroo, with native herbs and spices. Wiradjuri-themed mocktails will be served on the lawn before dinner. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options will also be available.

Food will be prepared by Indigenous chef and Deputy Mayor of Orange, Gerald Power, and his crew from Indigenous Cultural Adventures.

Mr Power founded the company in September 2016, with a vision to share the heritage and cultural knowledge of the region’s Wiradjuri nation with both visitors and residents alike. Indigenous Cultural Adventures is based in Orange and has been established with the blessing and approval of local Wiradjuri Elders.

“We wish to take the public on a journey about the First Nations People, and it’s about sharing our culture and heritage through experience of our country and the food that we have consumed and survived on for 50,000 years,” explains Gerald Power, Owner and Founder of Indigenous Cultural Adventures- Cultural Tours and Bush Tucka via www.indigenousculturaladventures.com.au

Book now to reserve your seat at www.123tix.com.au/events/profile/1570 or scan the QR code (located in the advertisement on Page 1 of this edition). Tickets cost $125 each or $450 for a table of four.

“Our people have been enjoying yabbies, yellow belly, and kangaroo on the site of present-day Condobolin for at least 65,000 years, but this will probably be the first time we’ve done it with white linen table clothes and napkins, bowls of flowers and fancy lights!” CEO of Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation Harold ‘Ally’ Coe joked.

“The first time, too, that the Deputy Mayor of Orange and that city’s first Indigenous councillor, Mr Gerald Power, has prepared a feast for us all! The WCC Board and staff are very proud to be able to share this very special occasion with guests from Condo and beyond. Our Gala Dinner will be a truly memorable occasion, and, as an annual event, a great addition to Condo’s social calendar.”

Although the table settings will be formal, the dress code is smart casual, so fancy clothes are not required.

Guests will be able to preview SkyFest exhibitions and meet some of the festival performers before, during and after dinner.

Guests will also be able to engage with one of SkyFest’s most cosmic highlights, an augmented reality projection called Spaceplay, “a playfully interactive journey into the wonders of the solar system” by Big Skies Collaborator David Clarkson and the Box of Birds team.

Guests will also have opportunities to go on a live tour of the universe with Donna the Astronomer, aka Donna Burton, Condo’s Australia Day ambassador (Donna will be offering a longer tour with her telescope the following night).

Saturday at Condo SkyFest includes live music for all ages, traditional and contemporary Wiradjuri dancing, exhibitions, workshops, guest speakers, stargazing, arts and crafts, paper lanterns, and a fiery finale. Plus there is the inaugural Regenerative Futures Expo. It is free entry to all of these fantastic activities.

Sunday celebrations include Fishing with the Elders, a Touch Footy Knock-out Competition, and a community barbecue at the Condo Showground, which are also all free to attend.

Condo SkyFest Miima Warrabinya is co-hosted by Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation and Big Skies Collaboration with financial support from the Federal and State Governments, Arts OutWest, Lachlan Shire Council and Evolution Mining, and lots of in-kind support from many other groups and individuals, which organisers gratefully acknowledge.

For more information see Facebook.com/CondoSkyFest, or www.skyfest.com.au or ring the Wiradjuri Study Centre on 6895 4664.

Image Credit: www.indigenousculturaladventures.com.au