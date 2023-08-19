GAINING VALUABLE INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE

During Work Experience last term, the Women in Ag Program visited several local businesses and properties to gather a greater understanding of the agricultural industry.

The group travelled to Ootha, where their first stop was Burrawang Dorper Stud.

Grace Hadley spoke to the girls about a farming career in a corporate organisation and Burrawang Dorpers. Former Condobolin High School student Bianca Levy then showed the group traits of stud Dorpers and played weight guessing games. Grace also took the group on a tour of the farm.

While in the area, the Women in Ag group also visited Burrawang Herefords at Yarrabandai.

Annie ‘Nana’ Peters discussed the state of agriculture in the beef industry and showed the girls the feedlot. She then showed the girls one of her herds which contained a ten-year-old poddy.

“A big thank you to Grace, Bianca and George at Burrawang Dorpers and to Nana and Lily Peters from Burrawang Hereford,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

During Work Experience, the Agronomists from Ag N Vet spent the day with the Women in Ag showing them all the different aspects of being an Agronomist.

“A massive thank you to Olivia, Amy, Will and Connor for giving up their day to work with these students. The girls gained so much from their visit,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

Another aspect to the Women in Ag Group’s Work Experience initiative was a visit to Moogenilla and EJS Business Services.

Emily Sinderberry not only discussed how an Angus Bull Stud was run but also the work involved in preparing them for upcoming sales.

Emily also spoke about her own accounting business – EJS Business Services, which she also juggles living remotely and raising a family.

The girls were extremely grateful to each receive a book, in which Emily has contributed to, called Rural Business Women.

“Thank you, Emily, for spending an extremely interesting morning with the girls,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.