GAIL SAYS GOODBYE

After 76 years in Condobolin Gail Copeland has moved to Oberon where she will be closer to her family.

Gail received an award for her efforts in our Community in the Australia Day awards 2021.

She was involved in the Community centre, the Historical Society, Vinnies (she was a member for 23 years!), the Garden and floral art groups, Sing Australia and St Joseph’s Church to name a few.

As well as this Gail regularly did messages for many businesses in town (for example getting lunches or going to the Pharmacy or Post).

She did house cleaning and ironing for many over the years and regularly watered gardens for people who were away.

Gail appreciates the many friendships she has made over the years and hopes to keep in touch with them. Her new address is Columbia Care Centre, 115 Albion Street, Oberon 2787.

Gail, we will miss you, thank you and we extend our very best wishes for your future.