GABBY GUEST SPEAKER AT 2022 BUSINESS AWARDS

Planning for the 2022 Condobolin Business Awards is underway.

The event will be held on Friday, 7 October at the Condobolin RSL Club complete with a three-course meal and entertainment.

“We are very excited to announce that Gabby Neal will be our guest speaker on the night,” Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Vicki Hanlon said.

“The evening will consist of a three-course meal, entertainment by Adam Kerezsy from Lake Cargelligo and the presentation of the Business Awards. This event is partially sponsored by Evolution mining.

“We realise that the time frame to nominate a business or individual is tight so we would appreciate anyone who intends to nominate do so quickly as the process has two parts and needs to be completed by the 25 September to allow for judging to take place.

“The judging is done independently by a panel from The Business Chamber of NSW.”

The links to nominate and buy tickets are on the website www.condobusinessawards.com

“This year we are having a People’s Choice Award,” Mrs Hanlon explained.

“The public can nominate their favorite business and or employee by way of a form printed in the Argus next week or pick up a form from Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy and the Condobolin Newsagency where there will also be boxes to place your nominations.”

Guest speaker, Ms Neal, who is originally from Condobolin, launched her very own fashion label – INTACT. The new Aussie brand includes a range of everyday wardrobe essential that can be worn all year round. She is the daughter of Rob and Belinda Neal of Condobolin. Her sister Samantha also works along side her at the clothing label.

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Emily Sinderberry on 0429 688 689 or Vicki Hanlon on 0418 458 350