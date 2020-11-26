FUNDRAISING FOR A VERY GOOD CAUSE

RSL Lifecare William Beech Gardens – Condobolin hosted a High Tea on Wednesday, 28 October 2020. Residents and staff enjoyed the day of pink to raise awareness for the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF).

The foundation is Australia’s leading national body funding world class, game changing breast cancer research.

Eight women lose their life every day to breast cancer.

The NBCF is working towards one goal: zero deaths from breast cancer by 2023.

RSL Lifecare William Beech Gardens residents and staff joined together to raise $735 for the day.