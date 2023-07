On Saturday, 8 July Tim Foster and Ralph Martin held a fundraiser for the victims of the Newcastle bus crash. The event began with a workout at Logan Thorpe Fitness from 7.30am, which was followed by a barbecue breakfast in front of The Hall in Condobolin. ABOVE: Andrew Burley, Tim Foster, Mark Thorpe, Logan Thorpe, Eli Thorpe, and Nathan Skinner. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.