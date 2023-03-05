Condobolin and Derriwong will receive funding to combat invasive weeds.

Condobolin Research Station Reserve will receive $12,417 to control weeds and support the site as a leading irrigation research and education facility while improving access to the reserve for wildlife.

A total of $8,220 has been allocated for reserves at Derriwong to eradicate African Boxthorn weed, improving the biodiversity of a travelling stock route and making it more accessible for graziers and recreational users.

The funding boost is part of more than $214,000 that has been awarded across the Barwon Electorate to combat the spread of harmful weeds.

Other successful applications include $49,329 for reserves in Nyngan to control African Box Thorn and for reserves in Bogan, Buddabada and Nyngan to control Tiger Pear, preventing weed spread and improving biodiversity in the Bogan river red gum ecosystem; $105,111 for Lightning Ridge and surrounding opal fields to control Hudson Pear weeds and mitigate spread to neighbouring properties while providing jobs for Aboriginal people and local youth; $29,500 for Wee Waa Common to control African Boxthorn and Mimosa Bush, improving biodiversity and reducing weed spread; and $9,582 for Deep Creek Travelling Stock Reserve at Gilgandra to control African Boxthorn and Tiger Pear, reducing the spread of the weeds and improving the biodiversity of the travelling stock route.

The grants are part of $16.48 million being offered to support 264 projects on Crown land reserves across NSW to benefit thousands of people and the cultural, sporting and recreational life of hundreds of local communities.

NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway said it was good to see the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government putting forward programs to fight weed invasions following months of rain and flooding.

“This funding by the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is part of a suite of investments across Barwon and surrounds that are preventing the spread of weeds and improving the community facilities that families have access to,” he explained.

“Following months of unprecedented rainfall, local businesses, land services and councils have seen a huge increase of weeds invading their properties, parks and showgrounds.

“With this funding, the NSW Nationals Government are showing our commitment to ensuring effective weed education, awareness and control programs are delivered to benefit regional communities and the environment.

“These grants will cover the cost of new weed control equipment including sprayers and chemicals which will specifically target Boxthorn, Bathurst Burr, Tiger Pear and other invasive weeds.

“Additionally, the supply of cochineal insects will be used to target Hudson Pear invasions in locations including the Lightning Ridge Opal Fields.

“Local Land Services and the NSW Department of Primary Industries work collaboratively to deliver programs to mitigate the threat of invasive cactus species such as Hudson pear.”

The Hudson Pear Task Force was set up more than 15 years ago to strategically manage control programs in northwest NSW.