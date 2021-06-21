By Melissa Blewitt

There are funding opportunities for local community projects after the recent announcement of Round Four of the NSW Government Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF).

Lachlan Shire is set for another cash injection of nearly $800,000.

“This is exciting news for our shire and the $792,208 allocation will assist in developing community-led projects and programs that improve the quality of life of people living in our local government area,” Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, Councillor John Medcalf OAM stated.

“Our shire is home to a plethora of energetic community groups and organisations, so if your group or organisation has been considering a project but hasn’t been able to source funding this is the ideal opportunity to get your initiative off the ground.”

In line with the grant guidelines, Council is now seeking suggested projects that will improve local community programs, or projects of new or upgraded social and sporting infrastructure for residents, which will boost the liveability of communities in regional areas. Half the funds are to be allocated towards projects that remove barriers to female participation in sport.

Suggested projects should be in the range of $50,000 to $792,208. Examples of suitable projects include:

• Projects that increase female participation in sport and encourage engagement, foster a sense of safety, improve accessibility and boost capability (including the development of new or upgrades to existing infrastructure such as change rooms, indoor facilities, meeting rooms or increased training and mentoring for female coaches umpires and leaders)

•Capital works relating to street beautification and other public places that promote the health, happiness and wellbeing of the community (such as murals, men’s sheds, community amenities and barbeque/picnics areas, and tourism signage)

•Refurbishing existing local facilities, enhancing local sporting grounds, parks and the supporting facilities (such as walking and cycling pathways, fencing, irrigation, lighting and toilet blocks).

“Projects will be assessed on viability, community support and alignment with the objectives of the fund. Successful groups will be directly responsible for delivering the projects,” Mayor Medcalf advised.

Council will receive suggested projects up until 10am Friday, 11 June 2021. The projects will then be prioritised by Council and applications submitted for funding consideration by the State Government.

To assist you with your application please click on the link https://www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/…/SCCF-Lachlan-Shire… to download a Project Application Kit or collect a copy from Council’s Offices.

For more information visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/…/stronger-country-communities-fund or contact Council on 6895 1900.