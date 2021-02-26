FUNDING FOR PHYSIE

By Melissa Blewitt

Chamen’s Supa IGA has given $2,524.78 to Lachlan Valley United Physie as part of their Community Chest program.

The money is raised in a number of ways but predominately through the purchase of products with an IGA Community Chest logo on the label or ticket.

When you purchase a product with the IGA Community Chest logo printed on the label a percentage is credited to that store’s IGA Community Chest account.

During IGA Community Chest catalogue promotion weeks all products in the catalogue bearing the special IGA Community Chest logo contribute to the ‘Chest’.

Chamen’s Supa IGA has donated an amazing $20,528.77 to local community organisations over the last five years.

Lachlan Valley United Physie will use the funds to make further improvements to the Condobolin Tennis Club (Hall), which they utilise for practice sessions.

They have already made a number of improvements to the Condobolin Tennis Club including installing two split system air conditioners, painting the annex of the larger hall, fixing up holes in walls, and insulating the roof.

Lachlan Valley United Physie are intent on continuing their commitment to the Hall, with plans to make even further improvements to the facility including painting the inside of the building, installing mirrors, screen doors, and better lighting.

“We feel that the improvements being made to the tennis club hall benefits not just Physie and tennis but the wider community, these improvements add value to the premises and will be enjoyed by the wider community for years to come,” a Lachlan Valley United Physie spokesperson said.

“These improvements are only made possible by donations such as the community chest grant that we have just been awarded.”