FUNDING FOR CROWN RESERVES

By Melissa Blewitt

Crown Reserves in Condobolin have shared in over $2 million in funding that will see a range of improvement projects undertaken.

Condobolin is set to receive $71,035 for improvement initiatives.

There is $16,825 for control of Mother of Millions weed on Albert Reserve in Lachlan Local Government Area; $16,796 for control of weeds on Travelling Stock Reserves at Kiacatoo; $16,558 for control of weeds on Travelling Stock Reserves in Condobolin; $13,538 for control of weeds on Crown Reserves in Condobolin; and $7,318 for control of weeds on the Condobolin Research Station Reserve.

NSW Nationals Upper House MP, Sam Farraway said the funding is being provided by the NSW Government under its Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.

“It’s fantastic to see these funds have been secured for a variety of projects this year under the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund program to maintain and upgrade local reserves as well as community facilities located on them,” he explained.

“This funding will see infrastructure upgrades to local community halls, parks, showgrounds, PCYC and sporting clubs, caravan parks, museums, racecourses and more as well as maintenance of Crown reserves through noxious weed and pest control.”

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said the NSW Government is providing $51.7 million from the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund this year to support 705 maintenance and upgrade projects on Crown reserves across the State.

“This year’s fund has received a $40 million boost to support communities and impacted by bushfires and COVID-19 by funding improvements and supporting jobs for local trades and materials suppliers,” she stated.

“Protecting and enhancing Crown land reserves is essential for the well-being of communities and our environment, and to support recreation, tourism, business, and local economies.”