FUNDING FOR CONDOBOLIN SHOWGROUND

Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo and Tullibigeal will share in over $1 million in funding as part of the NSW Government’s COVID-19 Showgrounds Stimulus Funding Program.

Condobolin PAH and I Association Inc (Show Society) successfully applied for $25,544.09 to repair a portion of the roof and posts on the sheep pavilion and replace a dilapidated storage shed.

Lachlan Shire Council successfully applied for an additional $29,513 to replace and repair electrical distribution boxes and to effect repairs to a car parking area.

A sum of $19,904 will be given to Lake Cargelligo Showground for electrical repairs and replacement of water mains. Tullibigeal will also see $13,756 in funding, which will go towards demolishing a dilapidated toilet and storage shed.

Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM said he is pleased to hear of the announcement.

“We are extremely thankful for the announcement of the State Government’s funding contribution towards our local showgrounds and are very much looking forward to our next bigger and better shows as they happen across the Shire,” he articulated.

Nationals Upper House MP, Sam Farraway said the Showgrounds will receive vital funding to upgrade and improve the safety and condition of their infrastructure and support jobs in the local economy.

“When COVID-19 hit it forced the postponement or cancellation of our much loved agricultural shows and other community based activities that showgrounds rely on for income to pay for things like maintenance and safety upgrades,” he explained.

“This investment by the NSW Government will provide a real boost for our local showgrounds, making sure that when the ‘show does go on’ their facilities will be safe, updated and ready for everyone to enjoy.

“These projects will also support local tradies and suppliers with work, boosting our local economies and community spirit.”

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said this funding is part of $25 million that will be spent over two years to improve showgrounds across the State.

“$12.5 million is being allocated immediately to get projects underway this financial year under the NSW Government’s COVID-19 Stimulus Package,” she advised.

“We will then follow through by allocating another $12.5 million for more work across showgrounds to be announced next financial year.”

The twelve local showgrounds would be among 137 across the State that will benefit from the first tranche of funding.

“Showgrounds today are multi-use facilities for a range of activities from agricultural shows, rodeos and horse clubs to farmers markets, festivals, camping, men’s sheds, and sport and cultural events,” she said.

“Our showgrounds are at the heart of communities including serving as evacuation centres during bushfire and flood so we want to keep them in good shape.”

Condobolin PAH and I Association Inc was also successful with an application for $45,060 under the Federal Government’s Regional Agricultural Show Development Grants Program, which will be of benefit to all users of the SRA Ground.

This funding, which requires a contribution of $15,000 by the PAH&I, will benefit all users of the SRA Ground and is for a partial upgrade to the ground’s aged and inadequate power supply.

Councillor Medcalf congratulated the PAH and I Association on the success of their applications.

By Melissa Blewitt.