FUNDING FOR CONDOBOLIN PAH AND I

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin P A H and I Association Incorporated will receive Federal funding of $14,454.76 to help ease cash-flow pressures and help them look forward to this year’s annual event with optimism.

It’s one of many agricultural show societies in the Parkes electorate that will share in more than $212,000 of Federal Government funding under the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program, after having to cancel their events this year due to COVID-19.

Federal Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton said while rural and regional communities have combated COVID-19 with tenacity, the virus had taken its toll on agricultural events in his electorate.

“I’m so pleased that the first payments were rolled out to 17 show societies across the electorate before Christmas,” he stated.

“The show societies set to benefit range from Warialda in the north, Condobolin in the south and Nyngan to the west, and includes regional shows such as Dubbo – all with fantastic local committees that are incredibly dedicated to their local show and community.

“This funding will help to cover costs such as rates, utilities, insurance and telecommunications, which will go a long way towards ensuring next year we can bounce back bigger and better.

“The Government is keen to ensure show societies and field day organisers are in the best shape possible to continue in 2021. These events bring our families and farmers together, and provide a huge economic spin-off for rural communities.

“This year is looking so much brighter and I know this support will be a fantastic boost for our show volunteers and the local community – congratulations to the Condobolin P A H & I Association Inc.”