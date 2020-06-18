FUNDING FLOWS FOR SHIRE

More than $1.4 million of the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) Round 4 grant funding will be spent on projects in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo.

Some $450,000 has been allocated to Lachlan Shire Council to deliver stage three of the Condobolin Tourism Precinct and Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre will receive $200,000 to expand the capacity of the Centre to provide 31 additional placements for children.

In Lake Cargelligo, $825,000 has been given to Lachlan Shire Council to upgrade the amenities building at the Lake Cargelligo Swimming Pool.

This $207 million round of the BBRF is dedicated to helping communities hardest hit by the drought.

“The announcement is about unlocking the outstanding economic potential we have right here in the Parkes electorate,” Mr Coulton stated.

“BBRF is all about strengthening the local economy, and delivering lasting benefits to our local communities which we know are suffering the flow-on impacts of drought.

“I am thrilled we have secured more than $18 million for local projects in the Parkes electorate, which will make an enormous difference to these communities.

“Congratulations to Condobolin Pre School Kindergarten and Lachlan Shire Council – this is an outstanding success for our region and I’m very excited to see the projects come to fruition.”

Mr Coulton added communities in his electorate have had great success in previous rounds of BBRF.

“Our region has already benefited from $9.5 million for the Australian Opal Centre at Lightning Ridge, $2.6 million for the Curlewis Pipeline, $371,000 for the YMCA at Broken Hill, and many others – all funded under the BBRF,” he explained.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said this funding injection to support 163 new infrastructure and community projects across drought-affected regional Australia came at a critical time for communities.

“Regional Australians have endured the devastating effects of a prolonged drought which has affected communities across the country for many years,” he advised.

“In addition, regional Australia has withstood one of the most devastating bushfire seasons, floods and now a global pandemic – to say they’ve been hit hard in recent times, is an understatement.

“Their resilience will lead Australia’s recovery through grass-roots projects – creating jobs, boosting local economies and growing confidence in regional communities as a great place to live, work and invest.

“BBRF projects strengthen our local economies and drive much-needed local procurement, with thousands of jobs expected to be supported throughout regional Australia – delivering career pathways and enabling people to stay in the very communities they grew up in.”

By Melissa Blewitt.