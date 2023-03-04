FUNDING BOOST WILL HELP BUILD OUTDOOR SORRY BUSINESS AREA

Lake Cargelligo Multipurpose Health Service (MPS) will receive $63,000 to create an outdoor Sorry Business Area as part of the State Government’s Aboriginal Health Minor Capital Works Program.

Other successful projects included $250,000 to establish seven Cultural Yarning Circles in Broken Hill, Balranald, Ivanhoe, Menindee, Tibooburra, Wilcannia, White Cliffs; and $250,000 to complete landscaping arounds Maari Ma Health Aboriginal Corporation’s new purpose-built primary health care facility in Wilcannia.

NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway announced the allocation of $1,467,239 to several local Aboriginal communities in Barwon on Tuesday, 7 February.

Mr Farraway said that the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government are committed to delivering for regional communities, and this investment in Aboriginal health will have a significant impact on the lives of those who reside in Barwon.

“Across Barwon, the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government are delivering funding to Aboriginal communities to aid in capital work upgrades,” he stated.

“The projects include the establishment of yarning circles, refurbishments and service upgrades, all of which will improve the offerings and health outcomes for local families.

“These projects have been developed in partnership with the Aboriginal Health Team and local Aboriginal communities and are a testament to the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government’s commitment to delivering for regional communities.

“Projects are commencing shortly and the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government looks forward to the positive impact that this investment in Aboriginal health will have on the communities of Barwon.”

Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor said 30 of the infrastructure projects will be in regional NSW ensuring communities across the state benefit from this program.

“This program is another example of the NSW Government’s commitment to improving health outcomes for Aboriginal people across rural and regional NSW,” she explained.

Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin said this funding will provide Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services the funding they need to better support their local communities with optimal services and infrastructure.

“This important funding will deliver safe and effective primary health care services to Aboriginal communities across the State which are delivered by Aboriginal people, services and specialists,” he revealed.