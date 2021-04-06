FUNDING BOOST FOR LOCAL SHOWGROUNDS

By Melissa Blewitt

Local showgrounds have been sharing in funding to upgrade their facilities as part of the NSW Government’s COVID-19 stimulus program.

Trundle, Tullamore, Cobar, Parkes and Forbes will see their facilities enhanced after successful applications.

There is $140,096 for Trundle Showground to redevelop its hospitality facilities. Tullamore Showground will receive $22,000 to install solar panels on its sheep and cattle pavilion.

Cobar Showground was lucky enough to receive $383,100 to upgrade its carpark facility and roadworks.

Parkes Showground will get $206,250 to demolish five pavilions and remove asbestos, and Forbes Showground has secured $15,620 to install four reverse cycle air-conditioners.

Upper House MP Sam Farraway said local showgrounds have received funding for upgrades to keep them safe and functional for future generations.

“Showgrounds provide facilities for agricultural shows and community groups with many also serving as relief centres during bushfires and floods to provide shelter for residents and animals and a base for emergency services.”

Minister for Water, Housing and Property Melinda Pavey said the COVID-19 showground stimulus program has now allocated a total of $55.77 million to 795 showground improvement projects across the state.

“We previously provided $35.77 million across the State to support 623 upgrade projects at 187 showgrounds which have so far supported over 1,490 jobs, providing work for tradespeople, suppliers and fabricators,” she stated.

“Now with the allocation of this further $20 million we will see a further 172 upgrade projects at 76 showgrounds to support more improvements and jobs.

“These investments are providing a kickstart by improving the safety, use and condition of showground infrastructure while stimulating communities with work for carpenters, plumbers, electricians, painters and other trades as well as suppliers.”