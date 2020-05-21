FUNDING BOOST FOR LACHLAN SHIRE

Lachlan Shire has received a funding boost of over $780,000 as part of the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF).

The successful submissions by Lachlan Shire Council include the Lake Cargelligo Down the Track Program, Condobolin Gum Bend Lake Walkway (Stage 1), Condobolin Gum Bend Lake Exercise Equipment, the Tottenham Youth Club Building Renovations, Lake Cargelligo Historic Signage, the Condo Crew Program and the Condobolin Historical Museum Extension. Two other successful projects were Tullibigeal Swimming Pool and the Condobolin Sports Club renovation, where the organisations applied directly to the NSW Government.

Nationals Upper House MP, Sam Farraway visited Condobolin and the Lachlan Shire on Tuesday, 28 April to meet with recipients and present funding. Lachlan Shire Council’s Mayor John Medcalf OAM said he was excited about the successful projects under Round 3 of the Stronger Country Communities Program.

“In 2019, Council asked for suggested projects in line with the grant guidelines from the community which were prioritised by Council and submitted to the NSW State Government,” he stated.“All of these fantastic projects will go towards improving the health and wellbeing of the residents of Lachlan Shire.

“On behalf of Council thank you to all the organisations for their hard work and effort in putting forward their submissions and thank you to the NSW State Government for a wonderful opportunity under the Stronger Country Communities program.”

“The Stronger Country Communities Fund is dedicated to grassroots projects in our regions that will have great positive impacts on communities for years to come, 50 per cent of Round 3 is being spent on projects that will impact local youth,” he explained.

“In the last State Election, the NSW Nationals made a commitment to fund projects aimed at enhancing outcomes for young people in regional areas, ensuring they are given opportunities to thrive through new infrastructure and programs – after all, they are our future.”

Mr Farraway added to date, rounds one and two of the SCCF have funded more than 1,000 projects. The $400 million Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the NSW Government’s $1.7 billion Regional Growth Fund, which is being invested in local programs and infrastructure that improve the lives of people living in regional NSW.

By Melissa Blewitt.