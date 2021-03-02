FUN, FASHIONS AND FRIVOLITY

The 2021 Condobolin Picnic Races were a great success. The meet featured over $35,000 in prizemoney plus trophies. A highlight of the day was the $10,000 Inland Petroleum Condobolin Picnic Cup, which was won by Nevada Sunrise, who is trained by Peter Reynolds of Dubbo and ridden by Michael T Johnston. The weather was perfect and racegoers were entertained after the last race by Duble.

Ladies had their fascinators ready and gentlemen donned their suits, in a bid to capture Fashions in the Field. Jasmine Wells and Billy May won Best Dressed Country Couple, Terrance O’Bryan won the Best Dressed Gent, and Patricia Seymour was Named Most Elegant Lady.

Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC, Governor of New South Wales, and Mr. Dennis Wilson were special guests at this year’s event. The Governor said prior to her visit, “Dennis and I are pleased to be back on the road and delighted to be heading to the Central West. This is our first multi-day regional visit after a long pause because of COVID and we are keen to hear how the past months have impacted the diverse economy of the region and the day to day lives of local people.” MB.