FUN, FASHION AND FRIVOLITY

The 2022 Condobolin Picnic Races were a great success. A highlight of the day was the Inland Petroleum Condobolin Picnic Cup, which was won by Valadyium, who is trained by Connie Greig and had Brent Evans in the saddle. The weather was perfect and racegoers were entertained after the last race by a live band. Ladies had their fascinators ready and gentlemen donned their suits, in a bid to capture Fashions in the Field. FROM ABOVE LEFT: Debbie Hamilton (Most Outstanding Millinery) and Claire Owens (Most Elegant Lady); Trish Wendlend and Shane Carrol claimed Best Dressed Country Couple; Trisha and Aimee Golya were all smiles at the event. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.