FUEL STOLEN FROM PROPERTY

Police from Trundle are investigating the theft of around $300.00 worth of diesel fuel from a property on Forbes Street, Trundle on the 12th of May this year.

Fuel theft is on the increase throughout rural NSW and rural crime investigators encourage all landholders who have fuel reserves on their properties, to ensure you have sufficient security in place.

Please consider utilising camera surveillance and good, serviceable locks to protect your properties.

If anyone has any information about this particular incident, please contact Trundle Police Station on 02 6895 6640 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 – email crimestoppers.com.au.

Source: Rural Crime Prevention Team – NSW Police Force Facebook Page.