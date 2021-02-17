FUEL STOLEN FROM PARKES

Police from Parkes are investigating the theft of a large quantity of diesel fuel from a property on the Back Trundle Road, Parkes.

The landholder believes that around 2,000 litres of diesel was stolen from a bulk storage tank and a vehicle on the property between the 8 and 31 of January this year.

If anyone has an information about this theft, please contact Parkes Police Station on 02 6862 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 – email crimestoppers.com.au

Information courtesy of the Rural Crime Prevention Team – NSW Police Force Facebook Page.