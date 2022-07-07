FROM SOFT PLASTIC TO AMAZING CREATIONS

The 2022 Lachlan Shire Waste 2 Art competition attracted innovative entries that went on public exhibition in the Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo Libraries prior to them being sent to Lithgow for the main Exhibition.

Local artists of all ages responded to the challenge of creating artwork from materials that would otherwise be discarded as rubbish and would have ended up in landfill.

The Waste 2 Art competition and exhibition, seeks to raise awareness of environmental issues and our waste generation.

“I really enjoy coordinating the local Waste 2 Art program and am always impressed with the creativity and effort artists display in their work,” Lachlan Shire Council’s Environment and Waste Coordinator Rowan Bentick stated.

“All winning entries from local competitions in the NetWaste region will now be displayed at the regional exhibition at the Lithgow Union Theatre from 10 July 2022 – 7 August 2022.”

St Joseph’s Parish School, Stage Two (Class three and Four) won the Primary 3D Category at this year’s Lachlan competition.

Anastasia Phillips, with an artwork entitled ‘Lily’ won the Primary Functional section.

Eryn Mullins and her artwork, ‘Poppy’ took out the Community 2D category, while Terryll Cassidy and her creation, ‘Cat Capers’ won the Community Functional division.

The Open 2D category winner was Hayley Egan, with her work, entitled ‘Mosaic Skin’. Eryn Mullins and her work ‘Ocean of Waste’ collected the Open 3D category title.

In the Open Functional category, Terryll Cassidy and her ‘Liquorice Allsorts’ design was announced as the winner.

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Stage Two won the annual Waste Theme Award 2022 (Soft Plastic).

The overall winner was Terryll Cassidy and her ‘Liquorice Allsorts’ entry.