FRNSW OPEN DAY IN CONDOBOLIN

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin community were able to learn about home fire safety at the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Open Day held at Renown Park on Saturday, 15 May.

Condobolin Fire Station hosted the event between 10am and 12 noon to showcase FRNSW’s broad capabilities.

Children were able to see a fire truck, demonstrations and firefighting equipment whilst the grown-ups were able to find out more about home fire safety.

FRNSW Station Captain Michael Malouf said Open Day was an opportunity to show people that firefighters do so much more than fight fires.

“From fires, road crashes, hazardous material incidents and natural disasters to urban search and rescue, our firefighters are prepared for anything and ready to help anytime, anywhere,” he explained.

“A large part of our role is to educate the community about home fire safety and that’s where Open Day comes in.

“This year we focussed on the importance of having a working smoke alarm in your home.

“Each year, approximately 20 people die in NSW from fires that could have been prevented.

“Sadly, almost all of these fatalities occur in people’s homes. Each death is a tragic loss for families, friends and the wider community.”