Freya is 8-10 Years Girl Age Champion
Congratulations to Ungarie Central School student Freya Rowling who won Age Champion at the Lower Lachlan Athletics Carnival. The Carnival was held in West Wyalong on Tuesday 18th August. Freya was awarded the 8-10 Years Girl’s Age Champion. Well done Freya! Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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