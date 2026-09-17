Freya is 8-10 Years Girl Age Champion

Congratulations to Ungarie Central School student Freya Rowling who won Age Champion at the Lower Lachlan Athletics Carnival. The Carnival was held in West Wyalong on Tuesday 18th August. Freya was awarded the 8-10 Years Girl’s Age Champion. Well done Freya! Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 16/09/2026By

Latest News

Bullying No Way! Week

16/09/2026|

Tullamore Central School recently participated in 'Bullying No Way!' Week. [...]

We recommend