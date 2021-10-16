FREE ONLINE WORKSHOPS FOR LEARNER DRIVERS

Advertorial.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils will be hosting two more online workshops for parents and other supervisors of local learner drivers, full of practical advice and information about completing the 120 hours of supervised driving.

The free ‘Helping Learner Drivers Become Safer Drivers’ workshops are scheduled for Wednesday 13 October and Wednesday 27 October from 5.30pm.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Council’s Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said due to COVID-19 restrictions, four of these online workshops have been held in the second half of 2020 and first half of 2021.

“It’s unfortunate that the COVID-19 restrictions haven’t allowed us to deliver the workshops as we usually would face to face, however the online delivery will hopefully make it more easily accessible for participants to attend.

“Parents and supervisors of learner drivers have a crucial role to play in making our roads safer. That is why we have teamed up with Transport for NSW and other councils across the Western Region to hold another one of these workshops via Zoom,” Ms Suitor said.

Participants can attend from the safety and comfort of their own home.

The estimated run time is around 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The workshop covers the licencing system, how to use the Learner Driver Logbook including the use of digital logbooks, licence conditions for learner and P-plate drivers, the benefits of on-road driving sessions, tips on supervising a learner driver and more.

“Parents and supervisors who have attended this workshop in the past have found that it boosted their confidence, helped them better plan driving sessions and allowed them to share their experiences with other parents and supervisors,” Ms Suitor said.

Bookings are essential and can be made online via Eventbrite, through the Councils’ Facebook pages or by calling Ms Suitor on (02) 6861 2364.