FREE ONLINE WORKSHOP TO HELP LEARNER DRIVERS

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils will be hosting another online workshop for parents and other supervisors of local learner drivers, full of practical advice and information about completing the 120 hours of supervised driving.

The free ‘Helping Learner Drivers Become Safer Drivers’ workshop is scheduled for Thursday 10 December from 6pm. The workshop covers the licencing system, how to use the Learner Driver Logbook including the use of digital logbooks, licence conditions for learner and P-plate drivers, the benefits of on-road driving sessions, tips on supervising a learner driver and more.

Bookings are essential and can be made online via Eventbrite, through the Councils’ Facebook pages or by calling Ms Suitor on (02) 6861 2364.