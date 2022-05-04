FREE ONLINE ‘HELPING LEARNER DRIVERS BECOME SAFER DRIVERS’ WORKSHOPS

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils will be hosting an online workshop for parents and other supervisors of local learner drivers, full of practical advice and information about completing the 120 hours of supervised driving.

The free ‘Helping Learner Drivers Become Safer Drivers’ workshop is scheduled for Friday, 13 May from 12 noon (A previous workshop was held on Saturday 30th April from 11am). The estimated run time is around one hour and 15 minutes.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said that over the last two years, six of these online workshops have been held as the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at the time didn’t allow for face to face workshop delivery.

“Whilst COVID-19 restrictions have eased, the feedback from participants was that the online delivery made the workshop more easily accessible, with people able to attend from the safety and comfort of their own home. So, we’ve decided to continue with online workshops this year,” she explained.

“Parents and supervisors of learner drivers have a crucial role to play in making our roads safer. That is why we have teamed up with Transport for NSW and other councils across the western region to hold two more of these workshops via Zoom.”

The workshop covers the licencing system, how to use the Learner Driver Logbook including the use of digital logbooks, licence conditions for learner and P-plate drivers, the benefits of on-road driving sessions, tips on supervising a learner driver and more.

“Parents and supervisors who have attended this workshop in the past have found that it boosted their confidence, helped them better plan driving sessions and allowed them to share their experiences with other parents and supervisors,” Ms Suitor stated.

Bookings are essential and can be made online via Eventbrite, through the Councils’ Facebook pages or by calling Ms Suitor on (02) 6861 2364.

Press Release.