FREE FLU SHOTS FOR ALL EXTENDED TO 17 JULY

Free Flu Shots for all residents of Condobolin, the Lachlan Shire and the state have been extended until 17 July.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has raised concerns vaccination rates are still not where they should be.

In the Lachlan Local Government Area (of which Condobolin is a part of), the cumulative proportion (per cent) of all people vaccinated with influenza vaccine is 17.9 per cent for the six months to less than five years age group.

It is 19 per cent for the five years to less than 15 years age group; Only 23.8 per cent of 15 years to less than 50 years age group have been vaccinated; this percentage is 44.1 per cent for the 50 years to less than 65 years age group; the 65 years and over age group percentage currently sits at 63.2 per cent.

This equates to a vaccination rate of 34.7 per cent across all age groups as of Thursday, 30 June.

He said the latest data shows only one in four children aged under five has had a flu shot, while the figures are even lower for kids aged five to 15.

“It’s really worrying that just over 18 per cent of children and teenagers have had a flu jab and for kids aged six months to five years, the figure is 25 per cent,” Mr Hazzard stated.

“These numbers are particularly concerning given in the last month, four times as many kids have been admitted to Sydney’s two children’s hospitals with flu than with COVID.”

Mr Hazzard urged families to use the school holidays to book in for a free flu shot.

“It only takes a few minutes to get a flu jab but that time could mean the difference between you or one of your loved ones ending up in ICU so please, book in today,” he advised.

The uptake of the influenza vaccine in adults is equally worrying, with less than 40 per cent of 50 to 65 year olds and only 64 per cent of those aged over 65 having a flu jab.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant urged more people to come forward for their influenza vaccination to prevent unnecessary hospitalisations.

“More than 1,000 people presented to our EDs with flu-like illness last week and almost 165 were so unwell they were admitted, including very young children,” she explained.

“Please take advantage of the offer of the free vaccination to protect yourself against the flu this winter. There is plenty of supply and appointments available at GPs and pharmacies.”

The low uptake in Sydney’s west and south-west continues to be of concern, so too in parts of far northern NSW and the State’s central west, Mr Hazzard added.