FREE CUPPA SCHEME

By Melissa Blewitt

The Free Cuppa for the Driver scheme is in full swing.

The scheme, which has been operating since 2010, runs from 1 March to 31 May annually and offers free cuppas to visiting drivers at participating businesses.

Locally the following businesses will be participating in the Free Cuppa for the Driver Scheme: Condobolin – Bowser Bean Café, Condobolin RSL Club and Shell Condobolin; Lake Cargelligo – Fisho’s Hotbake and Takeaway; Tullibigeal – Tulli Café; Albert – The Rabbit Trap Hotel; Tullamore – Casho’s; Bogan Gate – Railway Hotel; Forbes – Commercial Hotel, Forbes Inn, Isabel’s Place, Shell Forbes, Subway – Forbes and The Bakehouse; Parkes – Coffee Pot, Pink Orchid Florist and Café and Smeaton’s Bakery.

The initiative also launched a website in December last year, www.freecuppa.com.au. The website lists of all the participating businesses, features a new frequently asked questions page, contains information about managing driver fatigue and much more.

The Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils administer and market the scheme, whilst the participating businesses provide the free cuppa.

In 2021, there will be 105 businesses in 52 towns across 16 local Councils, stretching from Moree in the North, down to the Victorian border, west to Wentworth as far East as the lower Blue Mountains.