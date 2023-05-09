Advertorial.

Lachlan Shire Council are ensuring that children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles with free child restraint checks by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters in Condobolin tomorrow, Thursday 11 May 2023.

Lachlan Shire Council’s Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says that this free child restraint checking day is held annually and is important in ensuring the safe travel of young children.

“This year’s event will be held on Thursday 11 May from 10am – 2pm at Central West Family Support Group. Thank-you to Central West Family Support Group for hosting this year’s child restraint checking day in Condobolin,” Ms Suitor said.

The correct fitting and adjustment of child restraints is vital. Research shows that two out of three child restraints are not being used properly and this puts children at risk of injury in the event of a crash.

“Most of the restraints we have checked at previous events have had minor problems that needed fixing to ensure the safety of the child – such as tightening and untwisting straps, fitting gated buckles and correcting the seatbelt’s path through the restraint.

“It is important to have your child restraint checked regularly after prolonged use and installed correctly before use to ensure that your precious cargo is safe,” Ms Suitor said.

Bookings are essential – phone 6861 2364 to secure your place.

Information about the child restraint laws, the types of restraints and advice on moving children from one restraint type to the next will also be available.