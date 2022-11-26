FRANK, CLIVE AND LES LOVE THEIR GOLF

Golf has a deep and storied history. Many locals enjoy taking to the greens on a regular basis at the Condobolin Sports Club. Three of these players, Frank Taylor, Clive Dunne and Les Taylor have been hitting the greens most of their lives and are revered by other golfers. All three enjoy Veterans Golf, which is played every Tuesday and Thursday. Those who share the fairways with Frank, Clive and Les, say it is an absolute pleasure to play with the gentlemen. They also commented all three players usually hit the ball straight down the middle, and that everyone enjoys their company on the course. With such passion for the game and love of the wider community, it is only right we profile these players and share their love and history of golf.

FRANK TAYLOR

Frank Taylor (96) was born in March 1926 at Condobolin.

Frank’s schooling was undertaken at the Condobolin Public School with him leaving school at the age of 13 to be employed as a sleeper cutter using a broad axe, as you can imagine this was very hard work requiring Frank to camp in the bush for extended periods all year round. In 1941 (15) Frank changed companies to work for the Condobolin Power Station cutting and carting wood for the power station using cross cuts saws and axes. In 1957 (31) Frank joined the Condobolin Department of Agriculture working on the cereal grains programs and continued this work until his retirement in 1986.

During Franks tenure at the research station the Agronomist was Jimmy Wright, Jimmy was an avid and accomplished golfer and passed on his love and passion for golf to Frank. The Research Station also had a three-hole course that was utilised after hours.

Franks existing handicap is 27, at his peak he was down to 15, Frank said that his best games of golf was first winning the Veterans Championship in 2007, Frank first won the Veterans Perpetual Trophy in 1994 and proceeded to win this event ten times over the next sixteen years playing of a handicap of 20.

Frank also won many local and regional events. During his golfing career Frank has had one hole-in-one.

Frank continues to play on a Tuesday and Thursday afternoon in the Condobolin Vets competition, a remarkable effort for a gentleman to play golf twice a week and frequently has a score less than his age. A big highlight of Franks life is having his family, friends and golfing buddies in Condobolin.

CLIVE DUNNE

Clive Dunne was born in June 1932 (90) at Condobolin.

Clive commenced school at Glenawra Trundle Road School, in 1942 the school teacher was called up to fight in WW2 and Clive transferred to the Derriwong School for one year prior to completing his school at Condobolin, Clive left school at 14 to take up an apprenticeship with Len Craft as a carpenter. Clive completed two years of his apprenticeship before starting his own business, Clive completed his trade qualification by correspondence while working. Clive’s first job was to build a new house from scratch on the property Glenburn, Fifield. Clive had to source his own materials including making bricks by hand and cutting down cypress pine trees for the wood. The house is still occupied today and is in a great condition. Clive built many houses in the Trundle, Fifield and Condobolin areas, there were also commercial buildings i.e., Condobolin Newsagency and many renovations in the western area.

Clive stated: “During my time in work I enjoyed training many fine young men who have made good in the building trade and fine workmanship, I am very proud what these tradesmen have accomplished.’”

Clive retired in 1996 (64).

Prior to his retirement Clive started playing golf (at 62) and so far during his golfing career he has had two holes-in-one. Clive got his handicap down to 12 and at moment he is playing off a handicap of 28, Clive has won many local events and tournaments and will often have a score less than his age. Initially Clive played many games with Brian Piercy and now really enjoys the company of Crocket Hall and many other vets and golf members. He is a true gentleman and a very sought-after golf partner.

LES TAYLOR

Les Taylor was born in May 1938 (84) at Condobolin.

Les also completed his schooling in Condobolin and left school at 14, his first job was on a town milk run which he worked at for five years prior to joining the Lachlan Shire Council as an operator (one of the youngest to start as an operator). Les left Condobolin in 1961 to go to Sydney and started working for Woolworths, after his stint with Woolworths Les joined Mosman Tobacco distributors as a salesman before joining WD and HO Wills as a distributor with van sales. In 1964 Les accepted the position of sales representative for Miles Laboratories and in 1969 transferred to Brisbane, In 1971 personal issues required Les to return to Sydney with Miles Laboratories, Les returned to Brisbane and Sydney as the State manager and moved between Brisbane until 1990 when Les had a career change to selling and installing Satellite dishes in Maroochydore.

Les retired in 1993 (55) and took up golf two years later, Les got his handicap down to 12 and has had one hole-in-one, Les has a handicap of 28 and has also had a score less than his age.

Golf originated from a game played on the eastern coast of Scotland in 1457, in an area close to the royal capital of Edinburgh. In those early days players would attempt to hit a pebble over sand dunes and around tracks using a bent stick or club.