FOURTH CHRISTMAS DRAW DONE

By Melissa Blewitt

The fourth and final minor draw of the #Shop Condo for Christmas# campaign has been done with 10 lucky people taking home $600 in prizes.

Chairperson of the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce, Vicki Hanlon, oversaw the draw, which took place at 5pm in the Condobolin Newsagency on Friday, 4 December. Lara Noll helped draw out the winning tickets.

Residents did not have to be present to collect their prize. They will be contacted by phone to be informed of their good fortune and prizes can be picked up from the Condobolin Newsagency.

The winners on the night included Deb Redenbach ($100 Voucher donated by Affordable Furniture); Sandra Ritchie ($50 Voucher donated by Condo Quality Meats); Kevin Roberts ($50 Why Leave Town Card donated by Chris Nagle Electrical); R Wallder ($100 Vocucher donated by Don Lark Motorcycles); Michael Fyfe ($50 Voucher donated by Owens Rural Supplies); Walker Piercy (Timber Board donated by Grants Sawmill); Sheree Haworth ($25 Voucher donated by The Hall); Anne Grimmond ($100 Why Leave Town Card donated by Lachlan Agencies); Marian Packham ($25 Voucher donated by Yours and Mine Vogue); Jo Field ($50 Voucher donated by Condobolin Newsagency); Bev Laneyrie ($50 Voucher donated by Don Lark Motorcycles); and Pam Browne (Gift donated by Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy).

All these winning tickets plus the previous lucky ticket holders will now be put back in the barrel for the major draw on 18 December.

The major #SHOP CONDO FOR CHRISTMAS# draw will take place on Friday, 18 December in Renown Park (across from Chamen’s Supa IGA).

The prizes will consist of Why Leave Town Cards – $2,000 for first; $1,000 for second and $500 for third. People MUST BE PRESENT at the time of the draw to claim their prize.

The passports, which are now in stores, will work the same as previously with the customer receiving a stamp for every $10 spent. Only completed passports will be considered for prizes. Please note stamps will not be issued for the purchase of alcohol and cigarettes.

The passports can be placed in boxes at Chamen’s Supa IGA, Foodworks, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy and Condobolin Newsagency.