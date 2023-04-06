FOUR RECORDS FALL AT CPS SWIMMING CARNIVAL

Four records fell at the Condobolin Public School Swimming Carnival, which was held on Friday, 17 February.

Lucy McFadyen broke two records, one in the 12/13 Years 50 metre freestyle and one in the Senior 200 metre Medley. Lucy claimed the 50 metres freestyle record in a time of 32:41. The previous record was held by G Quinton in a time of 34:95.

In the Senior 200 metres Medley, Lucy shaved over five seconds of the previous record. She touched the wall in a time of 3:42:72.

Cleo Whiley broke the Junior 50 metres Butterfly record with a time of 55:56. She also broke the Junior 200 metres Medley in a time of 4:04:22. She took an amazing 24 seconds off the previous record of 4:28:97.

The achievements of all students were recognised at a Swimming Carnival Assembly on Friday, 3 March. The event celebrated awesome results and great sportsmanship.

Junior Boy Champion was Quade Peterson, with Harvey McFadyen claiming Runner Up.

Cleo Whiley was named Junior Girl Champion, with Winnie Hall as Runner Up.

The 11 Years Boy Champion was Murray Worthington and Runner Up was Tommy Kirkman.

Rubie Haworth was named 11 Years Girl Champion. Stella Jarick was Runner Up.

Senior Boy Champion was Kye Kendall and Kobie Whiley was Runner Up.

Lucy McFadyen collected the Senior Girl Champion, while Kelise Dargin was named Runner Up.

In the Boys 100 metres Championship Quade Peterson was first, Kye Kendall second and Alec Patton third.

Lucy McFadyen was first, Kelise Dargin was second and Paityn Jackson was third in the Girls 100 metres Championship.

Patterson was named the Winning Sporting House for the Swimming Carnival, amassing 283 points. They were followed by Gilmore (198 points), Kendall (181 points) and Lawson (126 points).