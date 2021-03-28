FORMER TRUNDLE STUDENT RECIEVES JACK SCOBLE SCHOLARSHIP

Congratulations to former Western Access Program student Monique Morgan who was awarded the Jack Scoble Scholarships for 2021.

The Jack Scoble Scholarship offers local students the chance to receive funding to put towards their tertiary studies, such as relocation and accommodation costs, or the purchase of a laptop and textbooks.

Monique attended Trundle Central School last year, where she always demonstrated great leadership capabilities as well as strong community spirit.Monique was accepted into the University of

Wollongong to study Primary Education, a choice inspired by her teachers at Trundle Central School.

