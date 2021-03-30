FORBES WINS PENNANTS

Sports Club Mens Bowls

Wednesday mens social bowls saw two games played, John Dopper and Ian Simpson won the day defeating Ian Kelk and Mike Waller and Max Johnson. Dave Carter Jnr and Uwe Kuhn defeated Tony Roberts, Al Stuckey and Garry Keen.

The fourth round of the Business House Bowls was played last Thursday evening. The RSL team won the night, Spot 4 won the winners draw and Retirement Village won the losers draw. Thanks to Spot 4 for sponsoring the night. The cold damp morning kept everyone in bed on Sunday morning with just four non pennants players turning up. Gary Keen and Nick Moody defeating Pauline Dimos and Cath Thompson. The last round of the NSW State Pennants was played on Sunday with the Fives playing Parkes Town at Condo. G. Freeman’s team defeated Darren Seton’s team, C. Hayward’s team defeated Andrew Brasnett’s team and Shane Sharman’s team defeated C. Mudie’s team. Parkes won the day sixty-five shots to fifty five. The Sevens played Tottenham at Tottenham. Max Johnson’s team defeated David Lindsay’s team, Neil Baxter’s team defeated Eric Garden’s team and Narrelle Bevan’s team defeated Steve Brasnett’s team.

Condo won the day fifty seven shots to fifty five. Unfortunately, that’s it for Condo this year, despite their best efforts and fielding six good teams neither grade will progress to the finals.

Congratulations and good luck to Parkes Town in the Fives and Parkes Railway in the Sevens. Three games of Handicapped Pairs were played this week. Craig Jones and Brad Hurley defeated Trevor and Matt Thorpe, Michael Waller and Anthony Rodgers defeated Pete Brasnett and Tony Jones and Laurie Thompson and Grant Davis defeated Darren Seton and Michael Leal.

Contributed