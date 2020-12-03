FOR SALE: POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL FRONTAGE AND PEACEFUL HOME ENVIRONMENT WITH HOME ACCESS VIA ROGERS STREET – ASKING PRICE $299,000 – CONDOBOLIN PROPERTIES PLUS

8134.8 sq mtrs with Parkes Road Frontage, and a peaceful Rogers Street entry for this renovated 3 bedroom home.

This is an opportunity for a business owner to develop the commercial road frontage, all while living with the Rogers Street aspect, with the peace and quiet of the house and garage being at the back of the block.

The home has also been tastefully renovated from top to bottom with a floating floor, kitchen update with an island bench, and a very nice north/south aspect.

To find out more, contact Sandra Parnaby at Condobolin Properties Plus on 0428 952 644.