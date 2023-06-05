FOOTY FOR FUN A GREAT SUCCESS

Local children visited the Wiradjuri Study Centre to participate in a Footy For Fun event, which was run by Creative Community Concepts. Footy For Fun’s main focus is to introduce children and their families to the art of playing together in a fun filled group of activities. This is achieved through ball games and activities that develop the gross motor skills along with the numeracy and literacy skills of the child while building on the family unit’s capacity to bond through play in their home. Creative Community Concepts is the business operational arm of the Murdi Paaki Regional Rugby League Council Inc and they are a Not-for-Profit (NFP) organization which is active in the Community Development space. Creative Community Concepts strives to deliver programs that create a difference and fulfil our main business objective of “Connecting and Empowering Communities”. Their work centres on a multi-layered Community Development Strategy that encompasses a variety of initiatives to energise and motivate communities to improve the Physical and Mental Wellbeing of community members. “This strategy has individual programs that focus on the various stages of an individual’s life journey from childhood to adulthood and allows for a diverse range of initiatives to be employed to bring about the development of the whole of the community,” www.creativeconcepts.com.au said. Image Credits: Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page.