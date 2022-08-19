FOOT AND MOUTH DISEASE EXPLAINED AT OXLEY CWA MEETING

Oxley Group CWA Council Meeting

Guest speaker at Oxley Group CWA Council Meeting held in Condobolin on 2nd August 2022 was Kirsty Cordon, District Veterinarian, Central West Local Lands Service. Kirsty informed the ladies how Foot-and-mouth disease is a serious and highly contagious animal disease that effects all cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, sheep, goats, deer and pigs. It does not affect horses.

Kirsty stressed the degree of success in dealing with an outbreak in Australia will depend on early detection and reporting.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of all Australians to keep this disease and others like Lumpy Skin disease out of Australia. Many Questions were asked concerning eradication and compensation if FMD was able to enter Australia. Members were very grateful for such an informative discussion.

Our President Robyn Miller reported on the Centenary Conference in Sydney. Robyn said it was her first conference and felt privileged to represent Oxley Group. Next CWA State Conference to be held in Bathurst, 8th to 11th May 2023.

Oxley Group CWA Conference will be held in Parkes on the 22nd October, 2022 and the theme will be Challenges, Connection and Celebration.

Forbes CWA Evening Branch together with Oxley Group will be holding a Centenary Fashion Parade and afternoon tea on the 30th October 2022 at 2pm in the Forbes Town Hall as part of celebrating 100 years of CWA.

Please put this in your diary and come along and enjoy the afternoon.

Contributed by Lynn Edwards.