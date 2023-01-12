FOND FAREWELLS FOR KEONA, ZAC AND JOE

Above: Recently Zac Yeomans and Joe Allport were farewelled at the Railway Hotel. Both previously worked at Kiagarthur Station. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Below: After four years, Keona Singh, said a fond farewell to working at the Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS), on Thursday, 8 December. Keona has been a valued member of the CAHS team for the past four years, starting as a driver and in the last two years working with the Social and Emotional Wellbeing (SEWB) team. She is heading to Newcastle to take on new challenges. “We would like to thank Keona for her incredible contribution, not only to our service but to the wider community,” a post on the Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Facebook Page read. “Her kindness and compassion towards people is something we will greatly miss. “We wish her all the best for her future endeavours.” Image Credit: Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Facebook Page.