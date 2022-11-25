FLOODS NO BARRIER FOR SUPER SPELLER RAFAEL

Floods were no barrier for Condobolin Public School student Rafael Marsh who took part in the final of the NSW Premier’s Spelling Bee recently.

He and his family had to travel through flood-affected areas as they made their way from Condobolin to the final in Sydney.

Rafael epitomised the strong, smart and proud motto of Condobolin Public School during the event.

Words like moccasin, accredit, neuralgia and equilibrium challenged the students, with the final featuring 60 of the state’s primary school students, who emerged from a starting pool of 165,000.

There was a junior category from Years Three and Four and a senior category including Years Five and Six.

Juniors tangled with tough words including rehabilitate, intermittent, resumption and incumbent.

Seniors had to navigate words like subservient, auxiliary, curvature and signatory.

It was the first time in two years Primary school students enjoyed a live final. The junior title was taken out by Saarth Deo (Wentworth Public School) and the senior competition was won by Wilson Han (St Ives North Public School).