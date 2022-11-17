FLOODS FILL UNGARIE

Recent flooding has effected the small town of Ungarie, including the local school. •ABOVE: Ungarie Central School was deemed non-operational on Wednesday 2nd November due to flood waters. Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook Page.
Posted By: Hayley
17/11/2022
The main street was filled, with water coming up to storefronts. Ungarie Butchery on Thursday 3rd November. Image Credit Ungarie Butchery Facebook Page.
Images of Wollongough Street, Ungarie on Wednesday 2nd November 2022. Photos courtesy of Donna Lemon via the Ungarie – A Place We Call HOME Facebook Page.
Ungarie side Crown Camp Road Crossing at 8.45am Thursday 3rd November. Image Credits Nicole Lewis.
