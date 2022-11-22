FLOODING IN CONDOBOLIN

Severe storms lashed Central West NSW recently. Condobolin measured 72.8 millimetres (mm) at the Airport on Sunday, 13 November, while Derriwong had in excess of 100mm. The Lachlan River at Condobolin Bridge was sitting at 7.29 metres and steady at 4.40pm on Monday, 14 November 2022, with major flooding. The Lachlan River at Condobolin Bridge was at 7.35 metres and steady at 7am on Tuesday, 15 November 2022, with major flooding. The Lachlan River at Condobolin Bridge may remain around 7.40 metres through to Thursday, 17 November. Melrose Road is closed, as Murda Creek reached 0.4 metres on Tuesday, 15 November. Henry Parkes Way between Ootha and Yarrabandai is also closed due to immense volumes of water. According to a Wyangala Dam flood operations notification, released at 8pm on Monday, 14 November 2022), flows will be decreasing from 230,000 Megalitres per day to 200,000 Megalitres per day. Forbes was evacauated on Tuesday, 15 November due to an impending flood peak, that was expected to exceed 1952 levels.