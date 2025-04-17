Fleet transition

Lachlan Shire Council continues its commitment to a sustainable future for our organisation and the community.

At the February 2025 Council Meeting, the Lachlan Shire Zero Emission Fleet Transition Plan 2025 was adopted.

The Zero Emissions Fleet Transition Plan 2025 (The Plan) sets out actions Council can take to reduce its dependence on liquid fossil fuels, reduce costs, and promote sustainability through the introduction of low emission vehicles, including plug in hybrid and electric vehicles, into Council’s fleet. The Plan will assist in communicating Council’s intentions, internally and to the community. It also provides a framework when applying for financial assistance through State and Federal Government grant programs.

The Plan sets realistic goals and targets to guide Council staff to pursue a lower cost and lower emissions future without compromising its operations. Council recognises that the Plan is not a blanket solution, and it may need to be modified over time to suit Council’s specific needs and capabilities.

In all our operations, Lachlan Shire Council strives to reduce our ecological footprint and impact on the environment. We also aim to lead by example through the implementation of initiatives that support sustainability within Lachlan Shire.

Lachlan Shire Mayor, Councillor John Medcalf OAM, said “I’m incredibly proud of the leadership our Council is showing in regional sustainability. Implementing the Zero Emission Transition Plan 2025 is another example of our commitment to a more sustainable future for our community and environment.”

The Lachlan Shire Council Zero Emissions Fleet Transition Plan 2025 can be found on Council’s website www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au under Sustainability.

Press Release (Lachlan Shire Council).