FIVE STUDENTS OFF TO WESTERN IN SEPTEMBER

On Tuesday 9th August, 18 Tullamore Central School students attended the Gobondery/NARRAF District Athletics Carnival in Dubbo.

All students did a fantastic job, earning some amazing individual results. The Tullamore Relay team, consisting of Tristan Laing, Joe Mortimer, Ellie Williams and Maya Williams performed well, placing 3rd overall.

Individual results:

Archie McMahon: 2nd 100m sprint.

Braith Bye: 3rd shot put.

Ellie Williams: 2nd high jump, 3rd 800m, 3rd shot put, 4th 100m sprint and 5th 200m.

Joe Mortimer: 1st high jump, 1st discus, 3rd 800m and 3rd shot put (Runner Up Senior Boy Champion).

Tristan Laing: 2nd 800m, 3rd 1500m, 3rd 100m sprint, 3rd high jump, 4th long jump and 4th 200m (Senior Boy Age Champion).

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School’s Facebook Page.