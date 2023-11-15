FIVE LOVELY YOUNG LADIES PRESENTED AT DEB BALL

The 2023 Debutantes and their partners were received by Father Getulio Goncalves, Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, 4 November. He was accompanied by the Matron of Honour for the 2023 ball, Mrs Maureen Blampied. The Ball was held at the Condobolin RSL Club.

Presentation Compere was Hannah Ridley.

The following comments and descriptions were read out on the night.

Good evening, ladies, and gentlemen. May I have your attention please. It is my pleasure to be your compere this evening.

On behalf of the Anglican Church and St Joseph’s P and F, I welcome you to the twenty eighth annual Condobolin Combined Anglican and St Joseph’s P and F Debutante Ball.

I particularly welcome the five lovely debutantes who will be presented shortly, their partners, their families, and friends.

A few housekeeping items before formalities begin. Please make yourself familiar with the emergency exits.

The toilets are located opposite the bar on the other side of the auditorium. The main bar will be serving drinks tonight and there are to be no under 18’s to approach the bar area.

I am required to remind you that there is to be no under-age drinking whatsoever. Club staff or the security staff will not be issuing a second warning to anyone breaking this law but will have to ask them to leave.

Would you now please welcome Father Getulio Goncalves Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church who will receive the debutantes. He is accompanied by the Matron of Honour for the 2023 ball, Mrs Maureen Blampied.

Following are Mr Doug Ridley and Mrs Jan Lewis, representing Anglican All Saints Church. We also welcome St Joseph’s P and F President Mr Gerard Elias and St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Principal Mrs Natasha Brotherton. Would you please make them very welcome.

Tonight, we would like to say a big thank you to Mr Harold Coe and the Board Members at the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation. We wish to thank WCC for their generous contribution to our ball. Father Getulio, Mrs Blampied, ladies, and gentlemen, I now have much pleasure in introducing the 2022 debutantes and their partners. Attending our debutantes this evening is a gorgeous young couple, our flowergirl and pageboy. Our beautiful flowergirl is Maria Elias and she is accompanied by handsome page-boy, Beau Ridley.

Maria is the daughter of Gerard and Lisa Elias and Beau is the son of Nick and Hannah Ridley.

Maria’s gorgeous dress features a full-length satin skirt finished with lace detail on the bottom. A satin waist band is complimented by covered button fastenings and a darling bow at the back.

Beau is outfitted to match the debutante’s partners. Like Beau they are attired in black single breasted dinner suits. The coats have a satin lapelled collar, and their suits are teamed with white wing-collar shirts accessorized with black bow ties.

The first debutante of the 2023 ball is Bella Clemson. Bella is partnered by Jack Priest.

Bella is the daughter of Jamie Clemson and Erin Whitehurst Clemson, and Jack is the son of Michael and Kerrie Priest.

Bella is wearing a classic gorgeous Nicoletta Mikado satin gown. The bodice featured modern ruching and spaghetti straps. The full a line skirt, with side split falls elegantly to the floor.

Emily Woods is the second debutante of the evening. She is partnered by Damian Bell. Emily is the daughter of Lorraine Bowditch and Damian is the son of Anthony and Barbara Bell.

Emily is wearing a stunning Tania Olsen Gown. Her gown features a structured bodice with a subtle scooped neckline set with spaghetti straps that fall into a lace up corset back. The bodice is beautifully embellished with embroidered lace and gems. From the waistline falls a gorgeous flowing a line silhouette floor length skirt.

Ladeisha-Lee Capewell is partnered by Patrick Hundy. Ladiesha-Lee is the daughter of Steven Kirby and Cherie Capewell; and Patrick is the son of Boof and Angela Hundy.

Ladeisha-Lee is wearing an elegant satin gown with an iconic cowl bodice. Spaghetti straps, a v back and subtle mesh panels are features of the gown. The A-line circle skirt was light and flowy, falling softly to the floor.

Allana Wighton is the fourth debutante of the evening. She is partnered by Ernie Peterson. Allana is the daughter of Stacey Wighton and Morris Park. Ernie is the son of Ernie Peterson Senior and Amanda Coe.

Allana is wearing a gorgeous Rever tulle gown. Her gown features an A-line sweetheart neckline. The bodice was delicately beaded and finished with rhinestone details. The illusion back bodice with dual spaghetti straps which cross at the back created a stunning lace up look.

Mhegan McDonald was partenerd by her brother Justin McDonald. Mhegan and Justin are the children of Keith and Chona McDonald.

Mhegan is wearing a gorgeous La Belle Satin gown featuring a daring illusion lace covered bodice with a v-neckline. The bodice was embellished with sparkling crystals with thin spaghetti straps that cross over the shoulders to a stunning lace up open back. The full circle duchess satin skirt fell to the floor.

The debutantes and their partners were then presented to Father Getulio, Mrs Blampied, and the gathered crowd, Their presentation dance was a variation of the Anna-Lisa Waltz.

Dance instructors were Keith and Lorraine Lowe, who worked so expertly with the debs and their partners to create such a graceful performance.

Father Getulio, Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, then addressed the audience and declared the Ball open. Emily Woods and her partner Damian Bell responded to Father Getulio on behalf of all the debutantes and their partners.

“Good evening, Father Getulio, Mrs Maureen Blampied, special guests, ladies and gentlemen. I’m honoured to be responding on behalf of the 2023 Debutantes,” Emily began.

“I am speaking for all debutantes when I say what a pleasure to be here tonight with the people who love and support us. We are very grateful to be able to have this opportunity and are excited to celebrate tonight with you all.

“On behalf of the debutantes I would like to begin by thanking Father Getulio and Mrs Maureen Blampied. We are honoured to have you both here with us tonight.

“I would also like to extend a big thank you to the Deb Ball committee. Tonight would not be possible without the organization and commitment of these people. Thank you, Jan, Helen, Kathy, and Hannah, for all your support and hard work over the past few months. A special mention to Helen and the Elias family for the huge effort last night to decorate the hall.

“Tonight, our beautiful posies were kindly donated by the Condobolin Wiradjuri Corporation. Thank you for your contribution to our special night.

“Our beautiful cake tonight has been made and very kindly donated to us by Lisa Elias and was organised by the Clemson family. Thank you, Lisa, for your generous contribution.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to our parents and partners. Thank you to the partners who have turned up to every practise and have supported us the past few months. You all look amazing. “This year we were extremely lucky to have two very knowledgeable and patient dance instructors, Lorraine and Keith Lowe. We are very appreciative of the time, effort, and energy you have shared with us in teaching us ballroom dancing. Unfortunately, they are unable to be here tonight, we have all really enjoyed working with them and learning from them. We presented Keith and Lorraine with a gift of appreciation last night.

“I would like to invite Ladeisha-Lee Capewell and her partner Patrick Hundy to present our beautiful flower girl and handsome pageboy with a gift of appreciation. Thank you Beau and Maria for being a part of our special night, you have both done a fabulous job.

“The debutantes, our partners and myself would like to thank Mrs Maureen Blampied. Mhegan McDonald and her partner Justin are invited forward to present Mrs Blampied with a small token of our appreciation for the role she has played as our Matron of Honour tonight.

“I would like to personally congratulate all the 2023 debutantes and partners. Thank you to our family and friends for sharing this night with us. I hope you all have a wonderful evening,” Emily concluded.

“Thank you, Emily – I thank all the debutantes and organizing committee on behalf of Maria and Beau – thank you for your kind words and thoughtful gifts. I know I can speak for them when I say that we have all thoroughly enjoyed our participation in this year’s presentation. The girls and their partners have all been an absolute delight,” Mrs Ridley said.

“Another special thanks to the committee, Jan, Kathy, and Helen. It has been a privilege to work with this efficient team.”

The evening then moved to the traditional cutting of the Debutante’s Cake. Bella Clemson and her partner Jack Priest and Allana Wighton and her partner Ernie Peterson came forward to do the honours on the night. The cake was organised by Jamie Clemson and Erin Whitehurst Clemson, made by Lisa Elias and donated by Flower Girl Maria Elias and her family.

At the conclusion of the formalities the crowd was treated to a special parent/child dance.