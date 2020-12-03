FIRST SHOP CONDO FOR CHRISTMAS DRAW DONE

#Shop Condo for Christmas# campaign has been drawn with eight lucky people taking home prizes.

Chairperson of the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce, Vicki Hanlon, oversaw the draw, which took place at 5pm in the Condobolin Newsagency on Friday, 20 November.

Residents did not have to be present to collect their prize. They will be contacted by phone to be informed of their good fortune and prizes can be picked up from the Condobolin Newsagency.

The winners on the night included Yolanda Healey ($25 Condobolin Newsagency Voucher), Kristy Perry ($50 Why Leave Town Card donated by Chris Nagle Electrical), Shirley Johnson ($50 Condo Quality Meats Voucher), Mel Blewitt ($25 The Hall Voucher), Ronelle Karsten ($50 Why Leave Town Card donated by Equipment and Service Condobolin), Roslyn ($50 Why Leave Town Card donated by Central West Tyre Service), Denise Rayner ($150 O’Connors Voucher), and Cathy Thompson ($25 Yours and Mine Vogue Voucher).

All these winning tickets will now be kept out of the barrel until the major draw on 18 December.

The major #SHOP CONDO FOR CHRISTMAS# draw will take place on Friday, 18 December in Renown Park (across from Chamen’s Supa IGA).

The prizes will consist of Why Leave Town Cards – $2,000 for first; $1,000 for second and $500 for third. People MUST BE PRESENT at the time of the draw to claim their prize.

The passports, which are now in stores, will work the same as previously with the customer receiving a stamp for every $10 spent. Only completed passports will be considered for prizes. Please note stamps will not be issued for the purchase of alcohol and cigarettes.

The passports can be placed in boxes at Chamen’s Supa IGA, Foodworks, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy and Condobolin Newsagency.

In the lead up to the night shopping event, Condobolin Chamber of Commerce will be holding weekly draws from 5pm on 4 December and 11 December. The customer does not have to be present for these draws to collect their prize.

Customers need to make sure they fill out the back of their passport with their name and phone number.

These weekly draws will consist of goods or vouchers from participating local businesses.

By Melissa Blewitt.