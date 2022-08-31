FIRST PRESIDENT – NORMAN A GATENBY

First President of the association, Norman Augustus Gatenby arrived in the district from Tasmania in the 1870s, first settling at Burra Burra (site of the present-day Tullamore) and some years later buying Jemalong Station.

In 1885 he was foundation president of the Condobolin PAH & I Association (then known as the Pastoral and Agricultural Association) and shortly after was also president of the Forbes PA & H Association.

Gatenby was dubbed at the time “the father of irrigation” on the Lachlan with Jemalong being widely judged the best irrigated farm in NSW.

He was also a keen advocate of pit ensilage, confident that it held the solution to the drought problem and having had a paper published on the subject in 1907.

In March 1896 he also acquired Raby at Warren where in 1898 he established the famous Merino stud of that name.

He lived at Jemalong for some forty years before being incapacitated by paralysis as the result of a fall.

He handed over the working of his three valuable and important stations to the Australian Estates and Mortgage Company Ltd, and retired to Blackheath where he died in 1923, aged 73.

Contributed by Carol-Ann Malouf.