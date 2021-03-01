FIRST GAMES OF HANDICAP PAIRS PLAYED AT SPORTS CLUB

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

On Saturday the first games of the Handicap Pairs were played. Laurie Thompson and Grant Davis defeated Lennie Pawsey and Al Barnes, Steve Brasnett and Frank Golyer defeated Neil Williamson and Nick Moody, Michael Waller and Anthony Rodgers defeated Trent Bendall and Steve Taylor and Darren Seton and Michael Leal defeated John Dopper and Uwe Kuhn.

The second round of the NSW State Pennants was played on Sunday with the Fives having a bye and the Sevens playing Tottenham at home. Unfortunately, Tottenham couldn’t field a full team and had to forfeit but a local stepped in to make up a team so the games were played and a great morning was had by all followed by a BBQ lunch. Next week, Sunday 21st, the Fives play Parkes Town at Parkes and the Sevens play Parkes Railway at Condo.

On the other green, Mick Waller and Dick Barnes won the vouchers defeating Sam Dawson and Dave Carter Snr and John Dopper, Al Barnes and Uwe Kuhn defeated Steve Dawson, Garry Keen, and Ava Barnes.

Wednesday men’s social bowls saw four games of pairs played. Tommy McKeown and Neil Williamson won the day defeating Al Stuckey and Uwe Kuhn, Ian Simpson and Docky Rodgers defeated Brian Tickle and Dean Reed, Dave Carter Jnr and Steve Dawson defeated Ian Kelk and Garry Keen and John Dopper and Nick Moody defeated Trent Bendall and Ivan McDonald.

